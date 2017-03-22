Preservation Award Honors Oregon Blac...

Preservation Award Honors Oregon Black Pioneers

Read more: The Skanner

When Willie Richardson moved from South Carolina to Oregon in 1978, she came with her three sisters and their families. Though the five adults and six kids traveled in cars rather than a covered wagon, as African Americans from the South moving West to reinvent their lives, they were akin to pioneers.

