Portland to investigate Uber scheme to thwart regulators - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST
Officials in Portland called for an investigation into whether Uber used software to identify and reject hails from city code enforcers. The investigation could make public more details of Uber's anti-regulation tactics as the company asks the state Legislature to legalize its business model statewide, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported .
