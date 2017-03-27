Portland policy director to retire after Facebook controversy
A long-time top aide to Portland Commissioner Nick Fish is retiring after an activist publicized controversial Facebook posts the aide had written on Facebook since October. Jim Blackwood Jr., Fish's senior policy director, will retire Saturday after working in the commissioner's office for more than seven years, said Sonia Schmanski, chief of staff to Fish.
