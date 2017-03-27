Portland policy director to retire af...

Portland policy director to retire after Facebook controversy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

A long-time top aide to Portland Commissioner Nick Fish is retiring after an activist publicized controversial Facebook posts the aide had written on Facebook since October. Jim Blackwood Jr., Fish's senior policy director, will retire Saturday after working in the commissioner's office for more than seven years, said Sonia Schmanski, chief of staff to Fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... 58 min Nursemom 1
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mon tomin cali 6
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Sun Quirky 1
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Afghanistan
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,886,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC