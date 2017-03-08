Portland police captains reassigned amid investigations that started under former chief
A pair of Portland police captains have been reassigned because of ongoing investigations that started last year under former Chief Larry O'Dea. Kevin Modica and Derek Rodrigues, of the police bureau's youth services and family services divisions, respectively, were reassigned Wednesday to the bureau's personnel division.
