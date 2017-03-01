Portland Metro Monday Weather: Winter weather for most of western Oregon
Areas of the central Willamette Valley could see as much as two inches of accumulating snow by 10 a.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for most parts of western Oregon but Portland dodged the cold-weather bullet.
