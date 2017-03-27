Portland 'dreamer' released on bond a...

Portland 'dreamer' released on bond after being arrested by ICE agents

Read more: WICU12 Erie

Federal immigration agents in Oregon showed up at the home of a so-called "dreamer" over the weekend and whisked him away without a warrant, the American Civil Liberties Union said. Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez, 25, was released on bond Monday, according to the ACLU and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement .

