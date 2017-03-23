Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agents, advocates say
There are 6 comments on the OregonLive.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agents, advocates say. In it, OregonLive.com reports that:
In this Feb. 9, 2017, photo provided U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents approach a home in Atlanta during an enforcement operation aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens. An undocumented Portland man granted a deportation reprieve in 2014 was arrested by federal immigration agents early Sunday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
#1 14 hrs ago
keep up the good work,you folks are doing a great job. illegal aliens are not a protected criminal group under trump,that was obamas failed policy to reward crime.,
#2 13 hrs ago
Good. Deport the criminal scum!
Since: Apr 10
10,607
#3 12 hrs ago
Advocates AKA illegal alien supporters! They don't want any criminal aliens deported.
Federal immigration law says anyone in the country illegally can be deported by the executive branch when found. Illegal aliens try to muddy the waters by using DACA. DACA is not a law, federal law trumps it.
The system works!!! ICE is arresting illegal aliens EVERYDAY!!!
#4 4 hrs ago
Don't be distracted by what a nice guy he is. The fact is he got a dui he could of killed a child bc he chose not to get a taxi or lyft , uber,bus. He was convicted for having a dui which is now a deportable offense. So bye bye
#5 3 hrs ago
He was here illegally and chose to disregard the safety and lives of others by driving under the influence. He should just be thankful that he did not kill or injure anybody and accept that it is his own fault he is being deported and not the fault of white people, police, tax payers, Republicans, Putin, James Comey, or anybody else.
Since: Aug 11
12,181
Location hidden
#6 2 hrs ago
being here illegally is reason enough to deport,this crime should make it where he can never come back. the dream crap is not law and means nothing,time for trump,the doj and all other agencies who go after illegals to go after the dreamers since they are already on record,no reason to let them stay.
