Portland bureau director's departure follows criticism of management

Amalia Alarcon de Morris, director of Portland's Office of Neighborhood Involvement, plans to step down this month after 11 years running the bureau. New Portland Commissioner Chloe Eudaly was given the reins of the neighborhood-supporting bureau in January, replacing Commissioner Amanda Fritz at the helm.( The director of Portland's Office of Neighborhood Involvement will step down next week after 18 years with the bureau, marking the first management shakeup by the new City Council.

