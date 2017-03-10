Plikat Logging named Southern Oregon Operator of the Year

Plikat Logging accepts the Operator of the Year award for southern Oregon at the State Board of Forestry meeting March 8. Plikat Logging of Camas Valley won the Oregon Department of Forestry's Operator of the Year Award for southern Oregon. Plikat Logging accepts the Operator of the Year award for southern Oregon at the State Board of Forestry meeting March 8. The Oregon Board of Forestry honored Plikat Logging of Camas Valley as the Operator of the Year for southern Oregon at its March 8 meeting.

