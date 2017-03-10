Oregon's top budget writer endorses $500M in cuts, $500M in new taxes

The Oregon Legislature's senior budget writer said Friday he would like to see the state's $1.6 billion funding gap filled equally with taxes on hospitals, cuts to services and other new taxes. The plan sketched by Sen. Richard Devlin, D-Tualatin, if enacted, would almost certainly require Oregon corporations and households to pay more than a half-billion in new taxes over the coming two years.

