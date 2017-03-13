Oregon's Earl Blumenauer explains his...

Oregon's Earl Blumenauer explains his frustrations with Republicans' push for Trumpcare

18 hrs ago

The 68-year-old Democrat, who represents Oregon's 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Portland, has derided the president, and even introduced legislation that would prevent taxes from funding events or overnight stays at hotels tied to the nation's chief executive or their relatives. The bill is titled the No Taxpayer Revenue Used to Monetize the Presidency Act -- or, the No TRUMP Act .

