Oregon's Earl Blumenauer explains his frustrations with Republicans' push for Trumpcare
The 68-year-old Democrat, who represents Oregon's 3rd Congressional District, which includes much of Portland, has derided the president, and even introduced legislation that would prevent taxes from funding events or overnight stays at hotels tied to the nation's chief executive or their relatives. The bill is titled the No Taxpayer Revenue Used to Monetize the Presidency Act -- or, the No TRUMP Act .
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb 19
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC