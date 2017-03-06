Oregon town's pot shops seeing influx of Idaho customers
Idaho residents are helping to boost the economy of a small Oregon town by purchasing marijuana from the town's two dispensaries, which lie along the border between the two states. Huntington, Oregon, has 435 residents, but the city's pot shops can serve up to 600 customers on a busy day, with most coming from out of town, The Idaho Statesman reported .
