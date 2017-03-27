Oregon teen dies after getting pinned by log while taking selfies
A 14-year-old girl tragically died after getting pinned by a log while taking selfies on an Oregon beach. Aurora Sheffel was standing on top of the log at the South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon on Saturday with friends when it shifted in the surf and rolled, according the Eugene Register-Guard .
