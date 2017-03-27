Oregon teen dies after getting pinned...

Oregon teen dies after getting pinned by log while taking photos

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

A 14-year-old girl tragically died after getting pinned by a log while taking photos on an Oregon beach. Aurora Sheffel was standing on top of the log at the South Jetty Park Beach in Bandon on Saturday when it rolled on her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime... 4 hr Nursemom 1
News Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen... Mon tomin cali 6
News 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au... Sun Quirky 1
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb '17 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,490 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC