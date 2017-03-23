Oregon stands to lose with Medicaid cuts

17 hrs ago Read more: The News-Review

Oregon would be the second hardest-hit state in the country - after Washington - if a Republican plan for cutting Medicaid goes through. Nearly 1 million Oregonians are covered by the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon's version of Medicaid.

