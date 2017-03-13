Oregon sprinter Hannah Cunliffe, and ...

Oregon sprinter Hannah Cunliffe, and coaches Robert Johnson and Curtis Taylor are honored

Oregon coach Robert Johnson is selected NCAA Division I women's coach of the year for the indoor season. Oregon sprinter Hannah Cunliffe, and Oregon coaches Robert Johnson and Curtis Taylor received national awards for the indoor season Tuesday from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

