Oregon Republicans optimistic about party's prospects

Apparently buoyed by the victory of President Donald J. Trump and Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, Oregon Republicans convening here Friday and Saturday were optimistic about opportunities for the GOP in the Beaver State. Richardson's election secured the party's first statewide elected office since 2002, resulting in something of a victory lap vibe at the annual Dorchester Conference,.

