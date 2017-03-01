Oregon proposes less pesticide testing for pot, prompting criticism for allowing 'poison product'
Oregon's public health officials want to scale back some pesticide testing rules for recreational and medical marijuana. The latest proposed changes to Oregon's marijuana testing rules reduce key requirements, prompting a fierce backlash from some lab owners and extract producers who say weaker rules will lead to contaminated cannabis reaching the market.
