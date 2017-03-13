Oregon mulls joining National Popular Vote movement
Oregon legislators are considering a proposal to elect the president of the United States by popular vote for the fourth time in the last eight years. Oregon is among several states including Connecticut and Colorado currently attempting to join the so-called National Popular Vote compact, which has gained momentum after Donald Trump's Electoral College victory in November.
