Oregon mayor accused of soliciting sex with 14-year-old girl
The 71-year-old mayor of a town in southern Oregon has been arrested and accused of setting up a meeting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl who was actually a police officer. Court documents say Kenneth Barrett spent two weeks exchanging Facebook messages with an online decoy created to target adults soliciting sex with children.
