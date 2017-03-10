Oregon may let farmers sue Monsanto, ...

Oregon may let farmers sue Monsanto, other GMO patent-holders, for crop contamination

Protestors rallied against a bill that would preempt local GE crop regulation during a special session at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem in September 2013. Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would let farmers sue Monsanto, Scotts Miracle-Gro and other companies that hold patents on genetically engineered seeds if crops grown from those seeds contaminate traditional or organic crops.

