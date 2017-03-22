Oregon may crack down on towing companies
Auto-theft victims, who can face steep towing and storage fees to get their stolen vehicles back, would get some help under legislation being considered in Oregon. "This is a pretty high complaint area," Cheryl Hiemstra, deputy legislative director for the state Department of Justice told the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday.
