Oregon man faked insanity for 20 years to avoid prison - then fatally stabbed wife upon release
An Oregon man was released late last year after admitting he had faked insanity for two decades to avoid prison for kidnapping his first wife and son. Tony Montwheeler was released from a state hospital in December over the objections of a psychologist, who warned the 49-year-old was likely to commit another violent act - and that's exactly what he did weeks later, reported the Malheur Enterprise .
