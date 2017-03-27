Oregon Library Association will conti...

Oregon Library Association will continue to work for community

As you are no doubt aware, we are approaching the date of closure for 11 public libraries in the state of Oregon. On April 1, 2017, the libraries that serve the cities and towns of Canyonville, Drain, Glendale, Myrtle Creek, Oakland, Reedsport, Riddle, Sutherlin, Winston and Yoncalla will close their doors.

