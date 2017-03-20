Oregon Legislature votes to raise bot...

Oregon Legislature votes to raise bottle refund to 10 cents

Starting on April 1, Oregonians will be able to double the money they get back for recycling their old plastic water bottles, soda cans and beer bottles at redemption sites throughout the state. A proposal to raise the per-bottle refund rate from 5 cents to 10 cents was overwhelmingly approved by the Oregon Senate on Monday and now heads to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature.

