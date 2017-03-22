Oregon Lawmakers To Decide The Future...

Oregon Lawmakers To Decide The Future Of No-Cause Evictions

17 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Landlords in Oregon have almost unlimited power to kick out tenants at any time. Now, as they grapple with a statewide housing crisis, state lawmakers are considering a measure that would require property owners to give a reason for issuing an eviction .

