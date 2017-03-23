Oregon lawmakers, sensing ambitious e...

Oregon lawmakers, sensing ambitious education goals out of reach, prepare to drop them

22 hrs ago

Oregon currently has a goal to get all its young people to finish high school and 80 percent to earn college degrees by 2025. But many lawmakers say Oregon should ditch that goal, in large part because the state is far from accomplishing them.

