Oregon lawmakers introduce legislatio...

Oregon lawmakers introduce legislation to protect legal recreational marijuana

5 hrs ago

Rep. Earl Blumenauer and Sen. Ron Wyden at a congressional listening session on the importance of outdoor recreation and travel to Oregon in 2015. On Thursday, Sen. Ron Wyden and Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced a legislative package they said will "preserve the integrity of state marijuana laws and provide a path for responsible federal legalization and regulation of the marijuana industry."

