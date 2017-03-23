Oregon Lawmakers Consider Paid Family...

Oregon Lawmakers Consider Paid Family Leave Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

Oregon businesses would have to offer employees paid time off to care for children or family members under a bill being considered in Salem. The measure would require employers to pay into a fund that workers could use for up to 12 weeks per year, or more in the case of parental leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb '17 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb '17 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb '17 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb '17 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan '17 Littledeer 33
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,551 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC