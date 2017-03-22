Oregon irrigators criticize $100 water rights fee proposal
A proposed $100 annual fee on all Oregon water rights has met with criticism from irrigators who say it would contribute to already mounting financial burdens. Farmers overwhelmingly testified against House Bill 2706, which aims to raise money for water management, during a March 22 hearing before the House Committee on Energy and Environment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
