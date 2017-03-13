Oregon irrigators butt heads with cities over water bills
Irrigation districts are butting heads with city governments in Oregon over proposed legislation that's intended to avert conflicts over housing development and stormwater discharge. Supporters of Senate bills 865 and 866 say the two bills will help prevent urban encroachment from damaging irrigation facilities and water supplies.
