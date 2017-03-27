Oregon hiker brings dehydrated bear to wildlife rehab center
A black bear cub found emaciated and dehydrated by a hiker along an Oregon trail near Salem is recovering after the man drove it to a wildlife rehab center. He tells the Oregonian/OregonLive he found the cub not moving and barely breathing.
