Oregon Governor In DC To Lobby Against Republican Health Care Bill
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to lobby against the Republican health care bill designed to replace the Affordable Care Act. Her action comes as a vote in the U.S. House has been delayed indefinitely while GOP leaders scramble to find enough votes in favor of the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb 23
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
|Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings
|Feb '17
|I smell fraud
|1
|Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10)
|Jan '17
|Littledeer
|33
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC