Oregon Ducks' Wyndham Clark, Nigel Lett qualify for Mackenzie Tour
Two seniors on the Oregon men's golf team earned status on the Mackenzie Tour with their finishes in the tour's qualifying tournament this week. Wydham Clark tied for ninth and Nigel Lett finished 15th in the 72-hole qualifier that ended Friday in San Jacinto, Calif.
