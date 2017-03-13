Oregon drivers may share roads with military surplus Humvees
Discharged from their military days hauling troops and gear as long as 30 years ago, monster-sized military surplus Humvees may soon be cruising the Oregon streets and highways alongside eco-conscious Prius drivers and outdoorsy Subaru commuters. A proposal that's been advancing at the state Capitol could make Oregon one of the few states to allow these two-ton, 7-foot-wide diesel gas-guzzlers - not to be confused with their flashier Hummer, H1 and H2 commercial cousins - on the roadways for civilian use.
