Oregon drivers may share roads with military surplus Humvees

Hank Porter, 75, Mayor of Stayton, Ore., stands with his 1990 military surplus Humvee outside his residence March 2, 2017. Oregon could be the first state to allow street-use of retired military Humvees should state lawmakers approve a bill that was proposed at the request of Porter, who wants to tow war veterans through parades in Stayton during Fourth of July celebrations.

