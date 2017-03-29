Oregon Dems Block Republicans' Vetera...

Oregon Dems Block Republicans' Veterans Equal Pay Amendment

Oregon Republicans accused Democrats of failing to pass a measure that would make it illegal to unfairly compensate veterans for work, according to KTVZ News . The measure under consideration, HB 2005 MRA , was turned down 29-31 in a vote Tuesday that would have protected veterans of discrimination based on their history in the armed forces.

