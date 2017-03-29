Oregon Dems Block Republicans' Veterans Equal Pay Amendment
Oregon Republicans accused Democrats of failing to pass a measure that would make it illegal to unfairly compensate veterans for work, according to KTVZ News . The measure under consideration, HB 2005 MRA , was turned down 29-31 in a vote Tuesday that would have protected veterans of discrimination based on their history in the armed forces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|10 hr
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|19 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|6
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC