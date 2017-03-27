Oregon Democrats call for party unity in wake of Trump
Seemingly energized by a common enemy - President Donald J. Trump - the Democratic Party of Oregon convened for a leadership reorganization in Salem this weekend. Many candidates for party positions spoke of uniting the party in the wake of a divisive presidential election by appealing to rural voters and fostering an overall culture of inclusivity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|6
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Sun
|Quirky
|1
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
|The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan...
|Feb '17
|ffj
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC