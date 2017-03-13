Oregon Cider News

14 hrs ago Read more: The Brew Site

The fourth annual Cider Rite of Spring returns this month, taking place on Saturday, March 25 from 12 to 6pm at The Evergreen in Portland. 30 different cider makers will be pouring nearly 100 different ciders.

