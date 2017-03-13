Oregon bill preps for abortion restri...

Oregon bill preps for abortion restrictions, health-care cut

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Jan. 26, 2017, file photo, Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, speaks in Salem, Ore. Preparing for federal abortion restrictions and health-care cuts, Oregon lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban interference in terminating a pregnancy, and would ensure that health-care services related to reproductive health are fully covered by insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb 13 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb '17 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan '17 Littledeer 33
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,791 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC