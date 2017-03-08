Oregon Agency Plans Earthquake-Proof Buildings For Government 'Continuity'
An Oregon agency is proposing two new earthquake proof buildings near the state Capitol in Salem to ensure government continuity after a Magnitude 9 offshore mega quake. The state buildings would have solar power and backup generators, independent water and sewage systems, and shock absorbers under the foundation.
