Office worker sues for $4 million after suffering heart attack in falling elevator
A woman who says she suffered a heart attack while trapped in an elevator filed a $4 million lawsuit on March 24, 2017. A downtown Portland office worker filed a $4 million lawsuit last week after she says an elevator in which she was riding plummeted three or four floors, causing her to suffer a stress-induced heart attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Oregon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon detained by US au...
|Wed
|Rose Tokoyo1
|2
|Without evidence, Oregon GOP pins violent crime...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|2
|Portland 'Dreamer' arrested by immigration agen...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|5
|Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va...
|Feb '17
|Dreamer
|3
|Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08)
|Feb '17
|PEEEEEE OWED
|6
|Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08)
|Feb '17
|Trumpem
|692
|M35 looking for a woman to snapchat
|Feb '17
|Lou
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oregon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC