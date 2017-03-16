No more secret meetings on police rul...

No more secret meetings on police rules, Oregon agency says

Read more: OregonLive.com

Meetings about Oregon's rules for police officers won't happen in secret anymore, according to the Department of Public Safety Standards and Training. A 19-member work group held eight closed meetings last year to discuss when and how officers should lose their badges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

