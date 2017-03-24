New Study Shows Trumpcare Bill Would ...

New Study Shows Trumpcare Bill Would Hurt Oregon Most of All States

Read more: Willamette Week

As congressional Republicans continue today an increasingly futile search for the votes they need to repeal the affordable Care Act, a new analysis of the American Health Care Act-the GOP replacement bill-finds that Oregon would suffer more than any other state under the terms of the Republican proposal. Under former Gov. John Kitzhaber, Oregon was an early and aggressive adopter of the Affordable Care Act, taking advantage of expanded Medicaid coverage to add more than 400,000 people to the Oregon Health Plan , using federal dollars.

Read more at Willamette Week.

