New bypass highway in Washington County? Oregon lawmaker wants to pave the way

A freshman state representative filed legislation Tuesday that would lay groundwork for constructing a new highway west of Interstate 5 through Washington County and up over the Columbia River. Shying away from the much-maligned Westside Bypass moniker, the bill's chief sponsor, Rep. Rich Vial , R-Scholls, is giving his dream road a new name: the Northwest Passage.

