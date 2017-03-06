New audit of ODOT contracting system finds same old flaws

A decade ago, state investigators found that Oregon Department of Transportation contracting had become a cynical sport for one highway construction company - the executives there submitting low bids, then wagering over ways they could subsequently increase project costs to boost profits. While that case is old history, a new state audit of ODOT suggests that its contracting system remains vulnerable despite a decade of warnings from the department's own employees of contractor gamesmanship and fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Portland Tribune.