Nature inspires 3 Oregon composers' works for 'Solo Hikes' concert
Oregonians love nature as much as they love music, so to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, Third Angle New Music artistic director Ron Blessinger commissioned three Oregon composers to write solo pieces for members of the ensemble. "I told them that the subject was nature," he says, "and they could take that word and run with it in any direction they wanted."
