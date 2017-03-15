Murmurs: Oregon Legislature Weighs El...

Murmurs: Oregon Legislature Weighs Electoral College Reform

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Willamette Week

A bill that would add Oregon to a national movement to reform the nation's presidential elections had its first hearing March 14 in the state Legislature. House Bill 2927 would award Oregon's Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote under an interstate agreement, which specifies that the bill would only take effect after states with a majority of the Electoral College have passed similar legislation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Willamette Week.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oregon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oregon's Trumpiest county? Home to Christmas Va... Feb 23 Dreamer 3
News Oregon braces for next round of snow (Dec '08) Feb 19 PEEEEEE OWED 6
News Latino immigrants suddenly avoiding the DMV (Aug '08) Feb 15 Trumpem 692
M35 looking for a woman to snapchat Feb 13 Lou 1
News The Trump Effect: A "Surge" In Support For Plan... Feb '17 ffj 2
Donald Norcross and WWB Holdings Feb '17 I smell fraud 1
News Land deal with Klamath Tribes spurs controversy (May '10) Jan '17 Littledeer 33
See all Oregon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oregon Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,417 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC