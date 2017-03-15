Murmurs: Oregon Legislature Weighs Electoral College Reform
A bill that would add Oregon to a national movement to reform the nation's presidential elections had its first hearing March 14 in the state Legislature. House Bill 2927 would award Oregon's Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote under an interstate agreement, which specifies that the bill would only take effect after states with a majority of the Electoral College have passed similar legislation.
