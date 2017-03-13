More than 450,000 Oregonians would lose health coverage under GOP plan
As many as 465,000 Oregonians would lose health insurance by 2026 under the U.S. House GOP health care proposal, because they could no longer afford it, according to an analysis released by the state Thursday, March 16. And it would cost the state an additional $2.6 billion through 2023 to maintain Medicaid coverage extended to 375,000 Oregonians and subsidized by the federal government under President Obama's Affordable Care Act, the state report says. "This bill is not about improving health care.
