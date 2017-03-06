Missing Oregon girl may be with distraught father on Indian reservation, police say
Federal authorities and the Warm Springs Police Department believe 11-year-old Kaitlyn Stofiel is with her father, 44-year-old Thomas Clarence Stofiel, but could be endangered, The Oregonian reported. The pair was recently seen in Portland.
